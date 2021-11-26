ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $683,330.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $683,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.