Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.56 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Avista worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

