Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.77 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

