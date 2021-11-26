Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,735 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

