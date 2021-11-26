Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.48 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.