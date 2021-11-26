UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Star Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE SGU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.