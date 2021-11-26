Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,065 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

