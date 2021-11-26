UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

