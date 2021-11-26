Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $19.44 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.