UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $762,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

