Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

