Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

