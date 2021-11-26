JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $115.17 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

