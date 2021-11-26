Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

