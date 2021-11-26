Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADI. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $134.96 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.