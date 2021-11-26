Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Vitru stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
