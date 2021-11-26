Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Vitru stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

