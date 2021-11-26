Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $134.96 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

