Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.90. 3,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 415,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
