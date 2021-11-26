Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.90. 3,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 415,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

