Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 4.8%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.90. 5,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

