UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.