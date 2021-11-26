Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 3.9%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $78.99. 4,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,641 shares of company stock worth $32,600,772. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

