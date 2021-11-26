Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 5,020 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 100,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.