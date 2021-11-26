Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Funko shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 2,825 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $888.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Funko by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

