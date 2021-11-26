Millennium Management LLC Sells 48,109 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,109 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 559.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

MSGE stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

