Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 97,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,919,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

