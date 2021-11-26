Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 84,884.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

