Millennium Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CDR opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

