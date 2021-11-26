Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $302,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 95,428.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $844.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

