Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 105,638.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cerus were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 58.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 657,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Cerus stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

