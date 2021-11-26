Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LICY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

NYSE LICY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

