HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

