Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.