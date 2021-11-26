Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.
Shares of JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
