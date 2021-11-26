21,016 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

