Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,290 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Aemetis worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.54 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

