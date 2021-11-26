California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,619 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lumber Liquidators worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

