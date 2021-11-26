California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

