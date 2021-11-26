California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 339,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 303,196 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

