California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $759.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

