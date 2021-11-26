36,226 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALHC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.