DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $4,192,100.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.23.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

