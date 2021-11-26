Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $808,070.76 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

