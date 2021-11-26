VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of VBI Vaccines worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.86 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $735.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

