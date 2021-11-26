Stephen Socolof Sells 70,210 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00.

MRAM opened at $12.20 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.