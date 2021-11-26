Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 71,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.