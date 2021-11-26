Citigroup Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $72.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 146.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

