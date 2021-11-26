TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $790.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $700.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.65.

NYSE:TDG opened at $618.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.05 and a 200-day moving average of $634.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

