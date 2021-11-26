Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.