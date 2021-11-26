Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

