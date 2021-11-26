Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 27,526 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 49.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

