Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.73 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 491.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

